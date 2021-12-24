TRACKING SANTANORAD Is Monitoring Santa's Journey Around The Globe
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Christmas Eve tragedy at a southwest Miami-Dade home after a man reportedly killed his wife and then turned the gun on himself.

It happened in the backyard of a home in the 2000 block of SW 132nd Avenue around midnight.

According to police, the 40-year-old man shot his 37-year-old wife before shooting himself.

The couple’s two children, a 13-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy, were in the home at the time of the shooting. It was the girl who called the police.

When police and fire rescue arrived, they found the woman had died. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

