MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspected serial killer.

At a press conference Thursday evening, Interim Police Chief Manuel Morales, joined by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, identified the man as 25-year-old Willy Suarez Maceo.

This is the man Mayor Francis Suarez is responsible for shooting two people Tuesday, killing one in Wynwood … police believe he’s responsible for another killing back in October. He is Willy Maceo Suarez …#SerialKillerCaught @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/ietwbOzHwR — Joel Waldman (@joelwaldmanNEWS) December 23, 2021

According to Morales, the dots began to connect on Tuesday when a witness flagged down officer area 400 SW 2 Avenue at 8 p.m. about a person suffering from blunt force trauma to the head.

Further investigation revealed the victim was suffering from a gunshot wound. That victim is in extreme critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

WATCH: Miami Police Press Conference On Arrest Of Suspected Serial Killer

Nearly two hours later, another victim was found dead from a gunshot wound in the area of Miami Avenue and 21 Street.

Morales said detectives connected the two incidents because of the short time span and the fact both victims were homeless.

The department’s criminal investigations unit began scouring the area for physical and electronic evidence.

Video on Miami Avenue captured a black vehicle driving up to one of the victims, who was lying down on ground, and shooting him several times.

Officers were able to make out the type of vehicle and the tag number from the surveillance video.

Tactical robbery units later made contact with vehicle and the suspect, who was in possession of firearm that matched the caliber used in both crimes.

Morales said the department’s federal partners helped matched the ballistics from the two incidents.

The suspect was then taken to the station for further investigation.

It was at the station, Morales said, that a lead investigator noticed the suspect’s resemble to one wanted for a murder back on October 16.

In that case, a homeless victim was horrifically murdered in the Miami Avenue and 1 Street.

Morales is pleading for the public’s help to help connect the December 21 crimes with the one from October.

He also asked that local law enforcement agencies share any crimes with similarities on the off chance they’re also connected.

Morales said Suarez Maceo will be charged with murder as well as attempted murder for the crimes committed Tuesday.

The details surrounding Suarez Maceo’s alleged crimes drew reaction from Ron Book, chair of the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust.

“This tragic news cuts to the heart of our community,” said Book in a statement. “No one should be the victim of gun violence let alone our most vulnerable, those experiencing homelessness. We stand ready to work with City of Miami Police Department in any way necessary to help solve this senseless crime.”