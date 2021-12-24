MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments in Miami during the week of March 21 in a challenge to a 2018 Florida law that prevents people under age 21 from buying guns.
The National Rifle Association filed the challenge after the Legislature and then-Gov. Rick Scott approved the law in response to the February 2018 mass shooting at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 students and faculty members. Former student Nikolas Cruz, then 19, used a semi-automatic weapon in the attack.READ MORE: Miami-Dade Giving Out At-Home COVID Rapid Test Kits At Five Public Libraries
The law prevents the sale of rifles, shotguns and other long guns to people ages 18 to 20.READ MORE: Passengers, Crew On Carnival Freedom Test Positive For COVID, Third South Florida Cruise Ship Outbreak This Month
Federal law already barred sales of handguns to people under 21.
Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker upheld the law in June, prompting the NRA to take the case to the Atlanta-based appeals court. The NRA contends the law violates Second Amendment and equal-protection rights.MORE NEWS: Woman Killed In Murder-Attempted Suicide At SW Dade Home
(©2021 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)