MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The wait continues at Tropical Park’s COVID-19 testing site as thousands of people squeeze in last minute tests ahead of Christmas.

On Thursday, CBS4’s Ashley Dyer and her videographer went through the line themselves. They timed their experience starting at 12:30 p.m.

The journey began on Bird Road, where police are helping keep traffic flowing.

“It’s like being in Disney World on a busy day without the fun,” said Nick Orta, who sat in line for hours.

The line zig zags through a parking lot and eventually moves on to another road where you’re directed to register for an appointment.

The CBS4 team’s average speed through the line was about 2 mph. During the traffic jams, Dyer talked to some people alongside the crew’s vehicle.

“I’m vaccinated and have to take a test because of Christmas,” explained one man.

“It’s the holidays so I’m trying to see my family,” said Jeremy Bencoma of Miami-Dade County.

Tropical Park is open 24/7. The site is doing 10,000 COVID19 tests a day. They’ve also upped staffing here by 50%. Still, nurses say they’re being inundated by people in need of a test.

Michael Bared needs a negative result by midnight in order to go to the Bahamas with his family. He’s worried that might not happen.

“This is my second time. I was here not last night but the night before at 2 a.m. I waited for three hours and then they didn’t get my results it came in that they were inconclusive,” said Bared.

It took the CBS4 crew three hours and 15 minutes to get their COVID tests. To give you some perspective, the tests themselves only took 30 seconds. The majority of their time was spent in line with thousands of others.

Site supervisors are encouraging people to use other testing locations that have significantly less wait times. If you’re interested in doing that, click here for a list of sites.

Regardless of which site you choose to go to, registering online, ahead of time, will help you get through much faster.