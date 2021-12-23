MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspected serial killer.
At a press conference Thursday evening, Interim Police Chief Manuel Morales, joined by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, identified the man as 25-year-old Willy Suarez Maceo.
This is the man Mayor Francis Suarez is responsible for shooting two people Tuesday, killing one in Wynwood … police believe he’s responsible for another killing back in October. He is Willy Maceo Suarez …#SerialKillerCaught @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/ietwbOzHwR
— Joel Waldman (@joelwaldmanNEWS) December 23, 2021
