By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspected serial killer.

At a press conference Thursday evening, Interim Police Chief Manuel Morales, joined by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, identified the man as 25-year-old Willy Suarez Maceo.

