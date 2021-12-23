MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people are in custody after a brawl broke out at Miami International Airport Monday evening.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, officers were called out to gate H8 at around 6:35 p.m. after an airport employee reported a disturbance stemming from a delayed charter flight.

Responding officers then found an unruly passenger had allegedly taken the keys to an airport transport golf cart, refusing to let the employee to leave.

Video taken by traveler Mike Majlak captured a large crowd surrounding one of the officers, who had someone in a hold.

SEE IT: Brawl Breaks Out At Miami International Airport

The officer, who was being grabbed and jostled by the crowd, retreated after breaking his hold.

He could then be seen holding what appears to be a weapon while radioing for help with his offhand.

MDPD reported the officer was not injured.

Backup officers eventually responded to the scene and were able to control the crowd.

Two individuals were taken into custody and charges are pending.

MIA Director and CEO Ralph Cutié released the following statement on the incident:

“Like airports across the country, MIA is seeing record-high passenger numbers this winter travel season. Unfortunately, that passenger growth has come with a record-high increase nationwide in bad behavior as well, such as the incident this evening at MIA. Disruptive passengers face police arrest, civil penalties up to $37,000, being banned from flying, and potential federal prosecution. We have worked so hard to rebound from the pandemic and make traveling safe again, so we can visit our loved ones. Please travel responsibly by getting to the airport extra early, being patient, complying with the federal mask law and airport staff, limiting your alcohol consumption, and notifying police at the first sign of bad behavior by calling 911.”

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there have been 5,664 unruly passenger incidents so far this year nationwide, with 72 percent of those incidents stemming from arguments over the federal mask mandate at airports and in-flight, and many related to alcohol consumption.

Some flight attendants are urging the government to take action.

“The biggest problem for flight attendants is that when there is inconsistency and communication that puts us in harm’s way because we are charged with enforcing that mask mandate,” said Sara Nelson, International President of the Association of Flight Attendants.