MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For Alicia Goldsby and Justin Mathews, their most precious gift this Christmas isn’t wrapped in paper.

He’s wrapped up in a blanket and finally going home after 111 days in the NICU.

“He has fought from the beginning. I knew he was going to be OK,” Goldsby said of her son, Jaylen. “He’s coming home with no head injuries. No nothing. Only thing is Jaylen was born 3 months early.”

Jaylen was born in September as a micro-preemie at 23 weeks gestation, weighing just 430 grams, less than one pound!

After ’round the clock care at Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital at Broward Health, he’s now packing a punch at 5 pounds 11 ounces and growing every day.

His dad describes him as a soldier.

“He made it through the worst and now he’s still here, he’s still fighting. A child of God. We call him a soldier,” Mathews said.

Broward Health NICU Registered Nurse Gabrielle Lorenzo says the entire staff is so proud of Jaylen and his remarkable progress.

“This boy literally has defied all odds against him. It’s been an incredible journey in the NICU and I’ve been blessed to be a part of it with his family,” Lorenzo said. “He truly is a Christmas miracle.”

Jaylen’s parents had anticipated a Christmas-time baby.

Alicia’s due date was originally December 25.

And now their greatest gift will be home in time for the holiday.

“I’m so, so happy. My due date was actually Christmas day. It’s the best gift I could ever receive. For him, I would do it all again,” Goldsby said. “My baby is a miracle baby and he has a purpose in his life. He’s going to be great. He’s going to be everything. Nothing can stop him.”