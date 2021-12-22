MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool start across South Florida with lows dipping down to the low 60s.

Our average low is 64 degrees and most areas woke up to temperatures below normal. We are 10 to 13 degrees cooler in comparison to Tuesday.

A few isolated sprinkles may sneak in on Wednesday, but our rain chance remains low with dry air in place. We’ll enjoy bright sunshine and pleasant highs in the low to mid-70s in the afternoon.

Wednesday night will be even colder as lows fall to the low 50s overnight into Thursday morning. A few inland areas may drop to the upper 40s.

Thursday’s highs will climb to the low to mid-70s again.

Friday morning there will still be a chill in the air with lows in the upper 50s and highs will climb to the upper 70s.

The pleasant, mainly dry weather sticks around through the holiday weekend. On Christmas day we’ll wake up to a cool start with the upper 50s and low 60s. Highs will be seasonable in the upper 70s Saturday afternoon. A slight warming trend continues into early next week.