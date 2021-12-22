MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Celebrating an American hero.

World War Two Army vet Arthur Harris turned 101-years-old, and his family, friends, and members of the Broward Sheriff’s Office held a drive-by parade wishing him a happy birthday.

This birthday celebration was especially important this time around. Harris is coming off a rough year.

“This year we lost a sister and a brother one month apart to the COVID,” said Harris’s son Michael.

He said a nephew also died recently. But Harris carries on with high hopes for the future.

“Did you think you’d make it to 101?”CBS 4’s Ted Scouten asked.

“I already made it!” Harris said.

“You have any hopes for 102, 110, 115,” Scouten asked.

Without missing a beat, Harris responded, “Oh I’m going to about 120!”

When we asked what keeps him young, he said he gets into his pickup truck every day and works.

“I work every day,” he said. “I scrap metal. I’ve been doing that for years.”

His daughter Jacqueline Harris Nelson said, “He will not stop for nothing. He said if he stops, he may stop so he’s going to keep working.”

“He keeps us on our toes because if he can do it at this age, there’s no way he’ll let us sit down,” said Michael.

Harris also has a great sense of humor.

“He’s not going to stop laughing. If you sit with him, less than five minutes he’ll have you laughing,” Michael said.

The Florida Panthers also wished him a happy birthday with a jersey of his own and from Honor Flight, a banner thanking him for his service.

“America’s hero.” The banner reads, “A living legend forever in our hearts.”

Family and friends are already planning next year’s party to celebrate his 102nd birthday.