MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s called the most wonderful time of the year. But for many who are grieving the loss of a loved one, the holidays can be hard.

However, there are ways to cope with grief during the holidays.

“You can’t exactly know what to expect. Just know you might feel differently moment to moment or day to day and that’s completely normal,” said Jody Baumstein, a therapist with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Strong4Life.

Baumstein says grief is different for everyone, so allow yourself and your family to feel any emotion, whether it’s sadness or even happiness.

“Allowing yourself to laugh and experience joy is actually going to make you feel more connected and more hopeful,” said Baumstein.

Baumstein says you have control over your choices. If you don’t want to go to that holiday get together or keep up with old traditions, don’t.

“You don’t have to do anything that causes you more pain and suffering,” said Baumstein.

But do find a way to honor and remember your loved one. Baumstein says it’s an important part of the healing process.

“It can be anything from looking at videos and pictures of a loved one, to making their favorite meal or listening to songs that remind you of them,” said Baumstein.

And if the holidays become too hard, get help.

“We often think that asking for help is a sign of weakness, but really it takes a ton of courage, strength and vulnerability to ask for help,” said Baumstein.

Other ideas to honor a loved one include volunteering at an organization they cared about, planting a tree in their honor or something as simple as lighting a candle for them.