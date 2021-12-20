POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a woman was found shot in Pompano Beach Monday afternoon.
According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shooting near the 10 block of NW 19 Street just after 1:45 p.m.
BSO deputies found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, but the male suspect had fled the scene. That man was apprehended a short time later.
Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported the woman to a local hospital, where she was treated for injuries not considered life threatening.
No additional details have been released.
If you have any information that can help detectives with the case, call Broward Crime Stoppers (954) 493-TIPS.