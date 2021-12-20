WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 7
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With COVID cases surging once again because of the omicron variant, the University of Miami Health System has announced no more visitors will be allowed for adult patients.

The policy change applies for the UHealth Tower, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Bascom Palmer Eye Institute.

Visitors are not permitted for clinic appointments except:

  • One parent for pediatric patients
  • One support person for Patients with disabilities or cognitive impairments
  • Other exceptions if medically necessary are approved on a case-by-case basis
(Source: UHealth)

For more information on the updated visitation policy, click here.

If you have any questions, you can call UHealth’s Office of Patient Experience at 305-243-3820.

