MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The holiday rush to get COVID testing is now underway, and it’s contributing to long lines at testing sites, nearly everywhere.

“It was challenging because most of the places that I looked at were booked to capacity,” Fabrian Wright said.

Wright made it a priority this holiday to be COVID free, he found a shorter line in Hollywood, but the lines at mass testing sites from Tropical Park in Miami to C.B. Smith Park in Broward County stretch for hours at a time.

“I’m getting a test because outside of traveling I do have a grandma that is 96,” he explained.

Lines only seem to be getting longer with a surge in demand. However, at least two community testing sites in Hollywood still have a relatively low wait times, though the sites require an appointment. One is the David Park location, the other is Boulevard Heights Community Center.

“If you make an appointment you will be served rather quickly but the appointments are filling up you have to go on to the Curative.com website to be able to set up your appointment,” Hollywood spokesperson Joann Hussey said.

Up until this week, at home test kits were another easy option, but it’s virtually sold out at drugstores everywhere. It’s recommended, anyone who needs a test plan ahead, and possibly fill up before getting in line.