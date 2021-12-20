MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The body of a man who was last seen on a Miami charter boat has been recovered.
Miami Fire Rescue said the body of Joustin Chavez, 26, was found in the waters north of the Rickenbacker Causeway off Brickell Avenue around 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Chavez was last seen getting on the charter boat at Miami Marine Stadium on Friday.
His sister reported him missing at approximately 8 p.m. after discovering he wasn't on the boat.
Several agencies including the U.S. Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took part in the 23-hour search.