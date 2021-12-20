MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The remaining captive missionaries in Haiti found freedom last week by making a daring escape.
Christian Aid Ministries said the group eluded their kidnappers and walked for miles over difficult terrain.
A total of 17 people from the missionary group were abducted more than two months ago.
Earlier Monday, the church agency’s general director said the organization forgives the captors.
"A message to the kidnappers: You cost our hostages and their families a lot of suffering. However, Jesus taught us by word and by his own example that the power of forgiving love is stronger than the hate of violent force," said David Troyer.
The group says all the former hostages have been flown out of Haiti and are doing well.