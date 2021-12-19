  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMNFL Football
    4:30 PMDolphins 5th Quarter
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMCBS 4 Weekend News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Border Patrol, Local TV, Miami News, Migrants

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Investigations are underway after migrants came ashore just miles apart in Broward County on Sunday.

The first incident happened at around 7 a.m. when a boat carrying migrants came ashore in the area of A1A just south of Commercial Blvd. in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea.

READ MORE: Availability For Awards Travel Higher Than Normal As Business Travel Lags

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and marine units were the first on the scene to intercept the migrants.

READ MORE: Long Lines At Testing Sites As Omicron Cases Increase

Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin later tweeted that nine migrants were taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department then received reports of migrants making landfall at 2100 N Atlantic Blvd. just after 9:40 a.m.

MORE NEWS: Severe Storms To Impact South Florida On Tuesday

There were reportedly about 15 migrants on the vessel. FLPD said several of the migrants were located and taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody.

CBSMiami.com Team