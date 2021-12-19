FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Investigations are underway after migrants came ashore just miles apart in Broward County on Sunday.

The first incident happened at around 7 a.m. when a boat carrying migrants came ashore in the area of A1A just south of Commercial Blvd. in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and marine units were the first on the scene to intercept the migrants.

Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin later tweeted that nine migrants were taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol.

Earlier this morning, #BorderPatrol agents along with @CBPFlorida & local partners responded to a maritime smuggling event that made landfall at Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. Currently, 9 migrants are in federal custody. Investigation is ongoing.

#breakingnews #florida #Sunday pic.twitter.com/u3B951NAUZ — Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin (@USBPChiefMIP) December 19, 2021

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department then received reports of migrants making landfall at 2100 N Atlantic Blvd. just after 9:40 a.m.

There were reportedly about 15 migrants on the vessel. FLPD said several of the migrants were located and taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody.