  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMChristmas Takes Flight
    10:00 PMFBI: International
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at11PM
    11:35 PMSports Desk
    12:05 AMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Dolphins, Miami News, National anthem

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A big shout out to 10-year-old Isabella Velasquez, who brought the house down Sunday afternoon with the national anthem to kick off the fun at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins players were pumping their fists and cheering while she sang ahead of the team’s against the visiting Jets.

It was an incredible rendition from the fifth grader out of Miami Beach South Pointe Elementary.

And this wasn’t her first time singing for the Fins. Earlier this year, she performed the national anthem for the organization at the Dolphins Cancer Challenge XI.

CBSMiami.com Team