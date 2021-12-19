MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A big shout out to 10-year-old Isabella Velasquez, who brought the house down Sunday afternoon with the national anthem to kick off the fun at Hard Rock Stadium.
The Dolphins players were pumping their fists and cheering while she sang ahead of the team’s against the visiting Jets.
It was an incredible rendition from the fifth grader out of Miami Beach South Pointe Elementary.
And this wasn’t her first time singing for the Fins. Earlier this year, she performed the national anthem for the organization at the Dolphins Cancer Challenge XI.