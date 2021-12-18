MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A cold front is in the forecast, finally, but before the front arrives make sure to keep an umbrella or raincoat handy this weekend.

Light showers and sprinkles are in store for Saturday, the show will be a hit or miss as the coverage remains isolated throughout today. Saturday forecast highs will top the low 80s.

Another warm and humid day for Sunday with highs in the low 80s. Also, on Sunday the wind will turn southerly. This will help for more moisture to surge into South Florida.

Sunday morning will be wet then the rain will taper off by the afternoon and South Florida will be left with muggy and warm conditions.

Monday’s rain chance is low, and this will allow afternoon highs to warm up a bit more, into the mid-80s with a mix of clouds and sun.

Tuesday is expected to be the wettest day because a low-pressure system over the eastern Gulf of Mexico will slide across Florida with a cold front.

Scattered showers and a few storms will dampen South Florida will a few heavy downpours and temperatures in the 80s.

The cold front clears from our area and to the south of the Keys by Wednesday morning. Cooler and drier weather will return to South Florida behind the cold front.

Temperatures will dip into the 60s Wednesday morning the 50s Thursday and Friday morning. The afternoon highs for the end of the week will be in the lower 70s.