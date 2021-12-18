(File photo. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)(File photo. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade police is investigating a traffic crash involving a motorman.
The motorman was traveling northbound on Le Jeune Road as part of a funeral procession, when a motorist made a right turn from NW 5 Street onto Le Jeune Road, subsequently crashing with the motorman.READ MORE: Military Begins Discharging Troops Who Refuse Covid-19 Vaccine
The motorman was transported to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.READ MORE: Florida Jobless Rate Dips To 4.5 Percent
The driver of the Nissan Armada remained on the scene.MORE NEWS: Florida COVID-19 Death Toll Continues to Climb
No further information at this time. The investigation continues.