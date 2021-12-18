  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Miami News
(File photo. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)(File photo. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade police is investigating a traffic crash involving a motorman.

The motorman was traveling northbound on Le Jeune Road as part of a funeral procession, when a motorist made a right turn from NW 5 Street onto Le Jeune Road, subsequently crashing with the motorman.

The motorman was transported to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition. 

The driver of the Nissan Armada remained on the scene.

No further information at this time.  The investigation continues.

