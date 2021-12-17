WATCH LIVEGov. DeSantis news conference in Ocala with Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo
By Jennifer Correa
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A very warm and humid pattern in South Florida continues into the weekend. Friday afternoon highs will hit the low to mid-80s and the same is expected for Saturday and Sunday.

The rain chance for Friday is at a minimum but it gets a big bump especially by Sunday. This is because a southerly flow will surge in deeper moisture.

A wet start to Sunday is expected followed by a round of spotty showers later Sunday afternoon and a few storms are possible.

The unsettled pattern remains for early next week thanks to an area of low pressure that develops over the Gulf of Mexico and slides eastward across the Sunshine State with plenty of moisture.

Showers and storms are expected for Monday and Tuesday with warm highs in the low to mid-80s.

Then, the cold front attached to the low-pressure system will clear to the south of our area Wednesday morning. Drier and cooler air will follow.

The high temperatures will drop from the mid-80s Tuesday to the Low 70s for Wednesday afternoon.

This also means that the morning lows are dipping to very cool standards for South Florida, the low 60s are and upper 50s are possible on Thursday morning.

