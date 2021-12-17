MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Big Brother reality TV star and hospitality powerhouse Memphis Garrett, has a new South Florida eatery and hotspot.

No Man’s Land is a sexy 40-seat cocktail parlor, lounge, and restaurant located in a strip mall off Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale.

Zoltar, the fortune teller, greets guests as they enter.

“When you walk inside and you’re like, what?” said CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo admiring the unique and beautiful décor. “Yeah, we’re literally in no man’s land,” said Garrett. “I want you to forget that you have your phone in your pocket and I want you to appreciate the sense of the food and the taste of the drinks and the people that you’re with.”

At the helm of the sophisticated copper bar is beverage director Chevy Farrell, who created a menu of more than 20 signature cocktails.

“This is the type of place where you’re going to come in after work and have a cocktail and not be too pretentious about it, but also you can come out for a date night,” said Farrell.

He goes to work adding homemade coconut syrup and other secrets to their Old Fashioned and emphasizes the importance of the ice stir.

“When you’re creating a cocktail, dilution is key. We don’t want to hurt people with straight spirits,” he said.

Sitting in a hefty glass over a single block of ice, the drink is topped with a caramelized banana piece and served.

“This is smooth!” said Petrillo, after sipping.

As Farrell creates more of his exquisitely crafted cocktails, Petrillo joins Memphis Garrett again to check out a few of chef Austin Blake’s inventive small, sharable plates.

“We tried to put something together that was elevated, approachable, and something that Fort Lauderdale and South Florida, I think needed and hasn’t really seen,” Garrett said.

Like the fresh and creamy beet salad with tahini emulsion and the cold and chunky steak tartare with blackened potato and chips.

“This is something when people start eating, they usually finish it,” said Garrett.

“It’s like perfect bar food. Fun, easy and shareable. We’re having some fun here at No Man’s Land!” said Petrillo.

But it’s the smoked under glass Foie Gras old fashioned with mascarpone and toasted brioche that’s simply a feast for all the senses.

“I mean that’s smooth, creamy and delicious and decadent and fancy,” said Petrillo.

“And tell me what cocktail bar you can get a foie gras,” said Garrett .

“That’s next level,” said Petrillo.

No Man’s Land is located at 666 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale. It’s open seven days a week starting at 5:00 p.m.

If you’d like to try No Man’s Land Old Fashioned cocktail at home, here’s the recipe.

2 oz. Bourbon

.25 oz Toasted coconut Demerara Syrup

.25 oz Giffard Banana Liqueur

2 dash Angostura Bitter

2 dash Angostura Orange Bitter

Large Cube

1 slice of banana, Brûléed for garnish

Add all ingredients in mixing glass and stir until diluted. Strain over large cube in Double Rocks glass. Brûlée/torch one slice of banana and garnish.