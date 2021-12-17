MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A Sunrise gym owner says a fire destroyed most of his equipment and now he’s left to pick up the pieces.

“I mean it’s everything that we work for,” said Jaime Alvarado.

It’s hard for Alvarado not to get emotional, his gym is his everything, but now most of it is gone.

“The few pieces of equipment that were able to be saved were like the steel stuff, but everything else is covered by the smoke the dirt the water, the ceiling that broke down,” says Alvarado.

Alvarado says the fire sparked inside Goefit, near NW 44 St and University Dr. on Thursday morning.

“By the time I ran out to grab a fire extinguisher and warn my neighbors and came back in everything was engulfed,” said Alvarado.

Alvarado estimates between six and ten thousand dollars worth of equipment is now gone.

Goefit is hoping the community will continue to be there for them and Alvarado has set up an online fundraising page.

“We’ll be there trying to raise as much funds as possible and doing the best that we can to come back alive and serve our people again,” said Alvarado.

As for the source of the blaze, Alvarado believes this was some sort of an electrical fire.