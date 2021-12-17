CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) — Rounding out this year’s CBS4 Holiday Homes is the Robison Family of Coral Springs.

They participated in our virtual tour last year so this is the first time CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer has gone on-site to allow our viewers to delight in the display as if they too were there.

The display, which consists of more than 50,000 lights, has its roots with Michelle Robison’s parents and grandfather, who made it a family affair when she was a young child.

Now, Michelle, other family members and her 4 boys continue the tradition on a truly grand scale. Much of what you see in this winter wonderland in Coral Springs is completely homemade, but you would never know it if we didn’t tell you.

The Robison home is located at 8882 SW 1st Place in Coral Springs.

Directions: Palmetto/826 North to I-75 north to the Sawgrass Expwy North. Exit at W. Atlantic Blvd. (Exit 8). Turn right onto University Drive. Then left onto Riveraide Dr. Then right onto NW 92 Ave., then left onto NW 1st St., then take first right. House will be on the right..