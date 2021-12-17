MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A funeral service will be held Saturday for Andreae Lloyd.
Her services begin at 2 p.m. at the Covenant Baptist Church in Florida City.
Police said the 27-year-old, who was six weeks pregnant, was found dead on December 8th in Homestead.
Her boyfriend, 32-year-old Xavier Johnson confessed to abducting and killing her.
He’s facing first-degree murder charges.