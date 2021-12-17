  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Andreae Lloyd, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A funeral service will be held Saturday for Andreae Lloyd.

Her services begin at 2 p.m. at the Covenant Baptist Church in Florida City.

Police said the 27-year-old, who was six weeks pregnant, was found dead on December 8th in Homestead.

Her boyfriend, 32-year-old Xavier Johnson confessed to abducting and killing her.

He’s facing first-degree murder charges.

CBSMiami.com Team