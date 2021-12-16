MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is reinstated an emergency order requiring hospitals to report the number of COVID-19 cases being treated each day and the number of available of hospital beds, due to the increasing number of omicron variant cases.

The order, which had been issued in July as the delta variant swept across the region, was lifted by the Mayor in November as the number of cases reported dropped significantly.

The order, effective Friday, requires hospitals to report the number of vaccinations performed, how many patients are being treated in intensive-care units and the number of ventilators available.

“We’re doing everything possible to make sure we’re responding to this,” the mayor said Wednesday.

Florida’s most populated county recently reported 7% of tests administered were positive for the virus, up from a 1% positivity rate just 30 days ago. New numbers are expected Friday.

Few omicron cases have been reported in Florida, but the county’s communications director, Rachel Johnson, told CBS4 News partner The Miami Herald regular COVID tests of the county’s wastewater system have detected the new variant.

Levine Cava first canceled the emergency order in May, but reinstated it in July as the delta variant swept across Florida.

The state reported 4,127 new COVID-19 cases to the Centers for Disease Control on Tuesday, which marked the most cases reported in a single day since Oct. 1.

COVID-19 has killed some 800,000 in the United States since March 2020, with more than 62,000 deaths in Florida.

