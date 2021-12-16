MARGATE (CBSMiami) – Margate police are hoping the public can help lead them to a missing and endangered man.
John Bigelow is an 82-year-old man, last seen at 8:21 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15.READ MORE: Miami Proud: Driftwood Middle School Band Teacher Paul Morton Is Dedicated Educator And Beloved Mentor
Bigelow is approximately 6’00 and weighs between 225-250 pounds. He has a gray beard, black hair, and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue shirt, black sweatshirt, and khaki shorts.READ MORE: Miami Weather: Breezy And Warm Thursday, Next Front Is Days Away
Bigelow was last seen walking east on Kimberly Boulevard from Rock Island Road.
Bigelow is diagnosed with Bipolar disorder, Schizophrenia with mood changes, depression and is blind in the right eye.MORE NEWS: Future Father Wins $1 Million Playing Holiday Winnings Scratch-Off Game
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bigelow is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at (954) 972-7111 or 954-764-HELP.