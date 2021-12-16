MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a breezy Thursday with a strong ocean flow bringing quick-moving showers onshore. The showers are ending by early afternoon and the rest of Thursday will be warm and breezy.

The forecast high temperature is 81 degrees for Miami with winds out of the east at 15 mph and gusting up to 25 mph.

Isolated showers may impact the Keys during Thursday overnight.

A drier start on the radar for Friday but still feeling humid and breezy with stray showers late in the afternoon.

Spotty showers remain in the forecast through the weekend with a few storms. The wind will begin to turn southerly on Sunday and that will bump up the moisture even more and lead to a very humid start to next week.

Forecast high temperatures will hit the low 80s through the weekend with overnight lows in the 70s. These temperatures remain above average for December.

Then an area of low pressure is expected to form in the Gulf of Mexico next week and push across Central Florida with a trailing cold front. South Florida will get soggy conditions through midweek, but cooler temperatures are expected to return after the front clears by next Thursday.