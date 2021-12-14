MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward School Board has fired a high school science teacher over his refusal to wear a mask at a time when it was mandatory.
The school board voted unanimously to fire Piper High teacher John Alvarez.
While masks are optional now, in the early part of the school year the district had a mandatory mask policy.
The district says Alvarez refused repeatedly to wear a mask and attempts to get him to comply were unsuccessful.
An administrative law judge will hear the matter next to decide Alvarez’s fate.