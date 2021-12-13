MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade police officer is facing criminal charges in connection with a confrontation at a high school in which he flashed a loaded weapon and threatened to kill someone.

According to the arrest report, the incident involving Guillermo Cuba happened during a wrestling match at North Miami Senior High on Saturday, Dec. 11.

During the match, police say, Cuba ran onto the mat and pushed someone to the ground.

As he was begin escorted out of the gym by school staff, he started shouting “I’ll (expletive) kill you.”

Once outside the gym, he flashed a gun holstered to his belt and again repeated the verbal threat.

Police say it was all caught on the school’s surveillance camera. Police also say the gun was loaded with a bullet in the chamber.

He is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Battery, and Possession of a Weapon on School Property.

Cuba has been relieved of duty.

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez released a statement that reads, “The arrest of a police officer weighs heavily on our profession and our community. I was disappointed to learn that one of our officers was arrested on December 11, 2021, while off-duty at a school sporting event. The officer has been relieved of his duties and our Professional Compliance Bureau is working closely with the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department, which is the lead agency. I am confident that the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department will conduct a thorough investigation into this very serious matter.”