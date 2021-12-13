MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Monday night, the City of Miami Beach will introduce a new Civilian Volunteer Patrol to help deter criminal activity and improve the quality of life for residents through high visibility foot patrols.
In addition to reporting suspected criminal activity to the Miami Beach Police Department, volunteers will also report on quality of life issues such as vandalism, graffiti, noise and parking violations to the appropriate city department, including Public Works, Transportation & Mobility or Parking.
"The CVP program will add extra security support and provide additional resources on the ground that will keep us safer," Miami Beach Commissioner Steven Meiner said. "I am eager to see our volunteers on the streets making an impactful difference in our community."
Volunteers must be a business owner or permanent resident in the City of Miami Beach, at least 21 years of age with no felony or misdemeanor criminal or civil arrests. They also must have completed the Miami Beach Citizen Police Academy within the previous two years and submit to a background investigation.
