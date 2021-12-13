MIAMI (CBSMiami) –The annual Geminid meteor shower will peak Monday night and early Tuesday. It’s typically one of the better meteor showers of the year, reliable and easily observed with the long winter nights. This year however, the sky will be lit up by the setting moon, meaning those who want to observe in a dark sky will need to stay up late or get up early.

It’s during those dark nights during the peak when you may be able to see 50 or more meteors per hour. Unfortunately, with the sky lit up by the setting moon there will also be clouds blowing through the area on the stronger east breeze.

The Geminids get their name from the constellation Gemini the Twins. This is the radiant point or the spot in the sky which the meteors will appear to radiate out from. The constellation has nothing to do with the shower.

The easiest way to spot Gemini is to look for the two bright stars of the constellation Castor and Pollux. They will appear to rise high in the sky and be overhead after midnight Monday night. The higher the constellation, the more Geminid meteors you’re likely to see.

No special equipment is needed to view this shower, just preferably a dark sky, a blanket or chair, and some patience. The Geminids are expected to peak Monday night and Early Tuesday December 13-14.