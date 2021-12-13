MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The FBI has released pictures of a wanted bank robber who struck a Chase Bank branch in Miami.
Authorities say the suspect entered the bank, located at 2830 N. Miami on Monday, Dec. 13 at approximately 12:06 p.m. and demanded money from a bank employee.
Customers were in the bank at the time of the robbery but nobody was hurt.
The FBI did not provide any other information, but in the photos, the suspect is bald and wearing a grey sweatshirt.
If you recognize the suspect or know any about the robbery, call the FBI at (754)703-2000.