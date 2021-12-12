MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are investigating a double shooting in Coconut Grove that left two people hospitalized.
Police say they were alerted to a shooting by a ShotSpotter alert near SW 27 Street and Bird Avenue late Saturday night.
When police arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy and 20-year-old man wounded.
Both were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's trauma unit for treatment.
No word yet on a suspect or motive.