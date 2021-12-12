  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMDolphins Weekly Live
    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    1:00 PMNFL Football
    4:25 PMNFL Football
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Coconut Grove, Crime, Local TV, Miami News, Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are investigating a double shooting in Coconut Grove that left two people hospitalized.

Police say they were alerted to a shooting by a ShotSpotter alert near SW 27 Street and Bird Avenue late Saturday night.

READ MORE: Legendary Mexican Singer Vicente Fernandez Passes Away At Age 81

When police arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy and 20-year-old man wounded.

READ MORE: Search Continues For Victims Of Tornadoes That Killed Dozens In Central U.S.

Both were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s trauma unit for treatment.

MORE NEWS: Miami Weather: Cold Front Brings Slightly Cooler Air Along With A Gusty Breeze

No word yet on a suspect or motive.

CBSMiami.com Team