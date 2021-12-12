MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Time is running out for you to open your heart and help a family in need this holiday season. December 18 Deadline To Adopt A Family For The Holidays Is Fast Approaching

CBS4’s community outreach program, Neighbors 4 Neighbors, is busy matching generous adopters with families in need through its Adopt a Family 4 the Holidays program.

The deadline to adopt a family is Monday, December 13.

There are currently 16 families waiting to be adopted and more than 588 adopted so far.

Last year, Adopt a Family 4 the Holidays served thousands of members of our community, and more than $452,000 was raised in goods and services to help families in need.

Neighbors 4 Neighbors works with non-profit partners to screen the families which are submitted by social workers from each agency.

As a registered adopter, you can browse family profiles, and select based on location, nonprofit provider, or number of family members. Best of all, you get to meet the family you are helping, and share the joy of the holidays, socially distant of course.

Other Ways To Give

If adopting a family one-on-one is not for you, there are other ways to give.

Gift card donations help large families, and those not able to have a one-on-one experience. Through our Operation Elf gift card program, Neighbors provides Publix gift cards for families, as well as retailer gift cards for each child under 18.

Although human kindness is our greatest asset, Neighbors 4 Neighbors depends on monetary donations to purchase gift cards and provide emergency assistance. Your financial contribution, in any amount, enables the non-profit organization to continue providing hope and a hand up to those in need this holiday season.

Neighbors 4 Neighbors is a 501©3 nonprofit organization and contributions are tax deductible as allowed by law.

Click here to make a secure credit card donation.