By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Margate police need your help to find a missing 15 year old.

According to authorities, Jumaunti Bartholomew left his house at around 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue shorts with a gray stripe, rainbow crocs — and possibly glasses with a black frame.

He suffers from manic depression and does not have access to his medications.

Anyone with information is asked to call margate police at (954) 972-7111.

