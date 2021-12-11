MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Margate police need your help to find a missing 15 year old.
According to authorities, Jumaunti Bartholomew left his house at around 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue shorts with a gray stripe, rainbow crocs — and possibly glasses with a black frame.
He suffers from manic depression and does not have access to his medications.
Anyone with information is asked to call margate police at (954) 972-7111.