MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The first case of the coronavirus Omicron variant has been detected in Miami-Dade County.

On Friday afternoon, CBS4 News learned that CardioPath, a private lab in Doral, had sequenced the first Omicron variant.

They said the sample was sequenced Thursday and analyzed on Friday.

The lab Would not reveal where the sample came from.

The office of the Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has been informed.

So far, there is no comment from the Florida Department of Health or the Centers of Disease Control.

The COVID-19 Omicron variant officially arrived in Florida on December 7th when the first case was detected at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in Tampa.

The Omicron variant has been detected in 25 states.