HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – Police have made an arrest in connection to Friday’s officer-involved shooting at a Ford dealership in Homestead.

Police said Arturo Morales, 44, has been arrested as the investigation continues.

The shooting sent one person to the hospital after Homestead police said detectives believed a man was shoplifting at a Walgreens on Campbell and US1.

“They heard a commotion with some of the staff members. The subject fled from the store. The detectives went behind the subject and tried to stop them at the time they believed there was some type of theft or robbery going on. The subjects were able to flee in their vehicle and the ended up here.”

Captain Fernando Morales of Homestead Police Department said two detectives chased the man who fled in a green SUV with a woman and man inside. The chase ended at a nearby Ford dealership. That is when Morales said a confrontation happened.

“The confrontation happened here at the Ford Dealership inside the service area. The confrontation happened in a dead-end area. That’s when one of the officers was forced to discharge his firearm,” said Morales.

Police are unaware if the man who was shot was armed. A man and woman who were inside the vehicle were detained and are being questioned.

Friday, Homestead police investigated into the night.

Markers were placed near a green SUV that had multiple bullet holes.

Homestead police said the detectives were not in uniform, but did have a badge on.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over investigating this incident