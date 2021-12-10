MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands of drivers who paid tolls on a handful of Miami-Dade expressways have gotten rewards checks in the mail.

The Miami-Dade Expressway Authority said it has mailed more than 60,000 checks, totaling $4.8 million, as part of their Frequent Driver Rewards program and more than half have already been cashed.

The agency’s governing board established the rewards program as a way to reduce tolls paid by daily commuters and small local businesses on the MDX system. Only tolls paid on the MDX local expressways are eligible for a refund; the 836/Dolphin Expressway, 112/Airport Expressway, 874/Don Shula Expressway, 878/Snapper Creek Expressway, and 924/Gratigny Parkway.

The state-owned Turnpike, I-95, and Palmetto tolls are not eligible for reimbursement.

Drivers who qualified for the rewards checks this year must have spent $100 or more on tolls using their SunPass on the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority expressways during the fiscal year = from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2021. They’ll receive 15 percent of the amount they spent.

In order to qualify, drivers must have also registered their SunPass transponder with the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority.

The open enrollment period to sign up for the Frequent Driver Rewards program begins on January 18, 2022. Those already signed up will also be able to log in to their account and make changes, add transponders or check for eligibility for this year.