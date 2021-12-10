  • CBS4 News

By Lissette Gonzalez
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It is a mild start across Miami-Dade, Broward, and the Keys with temperatures in the low 70s.

Highs will climb to the low to mid-80s in the afternoon. A few showers will be possible on the breeze but the rain chance remains low as high pressure dominates our weather pattern.

Overnight into Saturday morning, some patchy fog will likely develop across some inland areas.

On Saturday, we’ll wake up to lows in the low 70s. Highs climb to the low to mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday with only stray showers possible.

Clouds will increase on Monday due to a front that will bring our highs back down closer to normal. On Monday our highs will be right around 79 degrees. Tuesday morning will be a cooler start with lows in the low to mid-60s. Highs will be more comfortable and pleasant in the mid to upper 70s. A gusty breeze will develop and some quick showers will be possible early next week.

