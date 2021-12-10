  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:City of Miami Police, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three high-ranking Miami Police officers who were demoted during former Police Chief Art Acevedo‘s tenure are getting their jobs back.

The officers are Major Keandra Simmons, Jose Fernandez a major with Internal Affairs and Richard Perez, a major in support services.

It was a dramatic fall for Acevedo, who was the first Latino to lead the police department in Houston and was dubbed by Miami’s mayor as the “Tom Brady or the Michael Jordan of police chiefs,” when he was hired in April.

Back in October of this year, Miami city commissioners voted unanimously to fire Acevedo just six months after he assumed the post.

