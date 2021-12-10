LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – First responders in Broward County are dog-gone excited about a major donation that will help toward bringing another therapy dog to the community.

FHE Health is donating $10,000 toward obtaining and training a second therapy dog for Broward firefighters and paramedics.

The cost to train a therapy dog to respond to people with mental health needs and intervene in crises is roughly $25,000.

Currently, “Oscar” the yellow lab is the only therapy pup in Broward County’s firefighters and paramedics union.

Oscar was one of the dogs on site for first responders and family members right after the deadly condo collapse in Surfside.

His handler Dean Moreno says he’s excited to expand his pack.

Every month, Oscar and Moreno are VIP guests at FHE Health which supports the mental health of first responders who come from around the country for treatment of PTSD, addiction, and other mental health issues through FHE Health’s Shatterproof first responder treatment program.

WATCH: Oscar the therapy dog

“We’ve seen the positive difference that even just one visit from a therapy dog can make for these patients during their time in treatment with us. This donation is our way of giving back to the community, both to Broward County first responders and the people they serve,” said FHE Health acting CEO Rami Sleiman.

Click here if you’d like to donate funds for a second therapy dog.