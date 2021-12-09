MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Westminster Christian School in Palmetto Bay is getting a $10 million donation, the largest gift in school history.

The gift is from John H. Ruiz and his family; Mayra Ruiz, Johnny Ruiz, Alex Ruiz, and Cristina Ruiz.

John H. Ruiz is the founder and CEO of MSP Recovery and owner of the Cigarette Racing Team. Alex Ruiz, the CEO of Cigarette Racing Team, and Johnny Ruiz, COO of Cigarette Racing Team, are graduates of Westminster and were baseball players during their time at the school.

The donation will fund the development of a premier high school athletic complex that will feature state-of-the-art technology, data and analytics, a cutting-edge strength and conditioning facility, as well as sports medicine capabilities.

“The generosity of the Ruiz family will have a lasting and significant impact on Westminster students today and for generations to come,” said Scott Jones, Westminster’s Head of School in a statement.

The Ruiz family has been a long-time supporter of Westminster programs.

“This is not just a school. It is a family,” said John Ruiz.

The donation came on the same day that entrepreneur and philanthropist Marcus Lemonis made a $10 million donation to his alma mater Christopher Columbus High School, which included $18,000 for each employee.