MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A third Miami-Dade teen has been arrested for allegedly making a school threat this week.

On Monday, December 6th, the 17-year-old from Miami Gardens posted on social media “@Hialeah Miami Lakes Senior High School. I just wanna let u all know that I am going to blow up the school as soon as I get there so be ready tomorrow morning,” according to the arrest report.

Police said using investigative tools the teen was located at his home on Tuesday, taken into custody, and arrested.

He’s been charged with written threats to kill or do bodily harm, a felony.

On Monday a 16-year-old girl is charged for making social media threats against Miami Northwestern Senior High and a 15-year-old boy is also charged for social media threats against Miami Senior High. His threat was then altered by other people and reposted on social media, affecting about a dozen other schools.

The Miami-Dade Schools Police Department has investigated 40 threats since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year and has made six arrests. Half of those incidents have taken place within the last week.

“We investigate every threat, including pranks, with extreme vigor,” said Miami-Dade Schools Police Chief Edwin Lopez. “These threats wreak havoc for the entire school community. We urge parents and guardians to speak to their children about the importance of acting responsibly and how negative actions can lead to life-altering repercussions.”

Several years ago, the Miami-Dade School Board approved an item endorsing the FBI’s Education Awareness Campaign, #ThinkBeforeYouPost, on the consequences of posting hoax threats on social media regarding schools and other public places.

Even with all the precautions in place, vigilance continues to be the most effective way to prevent dangerous situations. Through the See Something, Say Something initiative, anyone who witnesses suspicious activity is encouraged to call 305-995-COPS or contact the FBI via tips.fbi.gov or call (800) CALL-FBI.