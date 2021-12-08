SOUTH DADE (CBSMiami) – There is a large presence of police activity in South Miami-Dade following a report of a suspicious person.
Police say they were called to the area of SW 130 Avenue and 328 Street regarding a suspicious person Wednesday afternoon.READ MORE: Record Warmth In South Florida And This Is What's Causing It
That person has been located according to police, but no other information has been released yet.READ MORE: Mistrial Declared In Dayonte Resiles Murder Trial After Juror Disagreed With Manslaughter Verdict
Police also haven’t said yet whether this activity is connected to missing 27-year-old Andreae Lloyd. Lloyd, who is pregnant with her third child, was attacked and abducted from her job as a caretaker at a south Miami-Dade group home early Tuesday morning.
CBS4’s Peter D’Oench is on the scene with the woman’s family but police have not confirmed whether the activity is connected to the abduction.MORE NEWS: Pregnant Woman Andreae Lloyd Beaten, Abducted From Miami-Dade Job