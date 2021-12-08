MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Parents of children who attend a northwest Miami-Dade charter school rushed to it to pick them up after hearing of a school threat.
A long line of concerned parents formed at Mater Lakes Academy Middle and High School in the 17300 block of Northwest 87th Avenue.
The school’s assistant principal said in a statement that the administration and the police are investigating a non-credible threat. The statement added that there was no need to pick up students and the school was never on lockdown.
There have been a number of school threats to Miami-Dade schools in the two weeks and six arrests have been made.