  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, School Threat

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Parents of children who attend a northwest Miami-Dade charter school rushed to it to pick them up after hearing of a school threat.

A long line of concerned parents formed at Mater Lakes Academy Middle and High School in the 17300 block of Northwest 87th Avenue.

The school’s assistant principal said in a statement that the administration and the police are investigating a non-credible threat. The statement added that there was no need to pick up students and the school was never on lockdown.

There have been a number of school threats to Miami-Dade schools in the two weeks and six arrests have been made.

CBSMiami.com Team