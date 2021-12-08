VERO BEACH (CBSMiami) — A Florida woman led deputies on a dramatic chase through a golf course in Vero Beach and it was all caught on video.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said the woman refused to pull over for a traffic stop in the Waterford Lakes community on Tuesday afternoon. Instead, she plowed through the gate at the Grand Harbor golf course.

Video released from the sheriff’s office shows some golfers running to get out of the way of the woman’s SUV.

SEE the chase here:

Deputies eventually used a PIT maneuver to box her in and arrest her.

Deputies arrested 60-year-old Jodi Ann Harvey of Vero Beach. She faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, DUI, and two felony counts of criminal mischief, aggravated flee/elude, and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Authorities escorted her to a hospital for a medical clearance before taking her to jail.

No one was hurt. But her car and two patrol cars had some damage after the pursuit.