MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The most wonderful time of the year is nearing and that means we are in store for jingles, presents, and most importantly, Christmas lights everywhere.

South Florida is already beginning to shine with illuminated displays, over-the-top decorations, and all types of dazzling productions.

With Thanksgiving behind us, it is the perfect time to hit the road, drive through neighborhoods and see Christmas lights throughout South Florida.

Listed below, you will find some of the best Christmas lights in South Florida:

Miami Dade County:

Zoo Lights At Zoo Miami: Get in the holiday spirit at Zoo Miami as guests can surround themselves with nearly a million bright, animal-shaped lights draped throughout the zoo. Zoo Lights dates will be Nov. 26 & 27; Dec. 3 & 4; Dec. 10 & 11; Dec. 17, 18 & 19; Dec. 22 & 23; Dec. 26 & 27; and Dec. 30 with scheduled times from 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The Enchanted Place Of North Miami: Drive by and pose for pictures with Santas, Christmas trees, and snowmen at The Enchanted Place in North Miami. Since 1988, The Enchanted Place has been shining bright every holiday season. Thanks to a community effort, neighbors decorate their neighborhoods with thousands of twinkling lights.

The Shops At Merrick Park: Located in Coral Gables, the magic kicked off Tuesday, November 23, when the 18th annual tree-lighting ceremony took over their outdoor shopping mall. After that, shoppers can view and pose with the holiday tree through early January 2022.

Santa’s Enchanted Forest: After spending the last 37 years at Tropical Park, Santa’s Enchanted Forest moved to Hialeah Park. Guests can expect to experience millions of shining lights, roller coasters, games, photos with Santa, and a variety of carnival food.

Pinecrest Gardens Nights Of Lights: The gardens will “light up” with glittering and larger-than-life light installations during the holidays, with the gardens open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 10, 2021, through Jan. 2, 2022. Admission is $15 for children under 18 and $20 for adults 18 and older.

Main Street in Miami Lakes: The annual Main Street Festival of Lights is back for the 36th year on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy complimentary activities for children such as face painting and arts and crafts. They are also welcome to bring an unwrapped toy to donate to children in need this holiday season.

Light Up Your Holidays Palmetto Bay – The Village of Palmetto Bay will host their annual “Light Up Your Holidays” celebration from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Admission is free.

Lincoln Road Mall in Miami Beach: Lincoln Road’s Christmas tree lights up the night sky on November 26 at 7 pm and will remain illuminated through the holiday season.

Magic Of Lights Homestead: This magical holiday drive-thru experience is coming to the Homestead Speedway every night starting Nov. 19 to Jan. 1 from 6-10 p.m. Standard vehicle pricing will start at $20 from Nov. 19 to Dec. 9 and will increase to $25 from Dec. 10 to Jan. 1.

Light Up The Night At Cityplace Doral: Every night from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., at the top of the hour, guests can enjoy the holiday fountain show. The outdoor shopping and entertainment venue will be lit up with joyous holiday colors. Enjoy the views from Nov. 19-Dec. 31, 2021.

Commodore Plaza at Coconut Grove: This fun, free, family event in Coconut Grove encourages guests to shop the small businesses for all of their holiday gifts. Make sure to stay for the lighting of the tropical-themed Christmas tree. The festivities take place Sunday, Dec. 12 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Broward County:

C.B. Smith Park’s Ignite Your Light: C.B. Smith Park turns into a Christmas-themed extravaganza with ‘Ignite Your Light.’ The outdoor, family-friendly fun will offer interactive experiences and Christmas-themed photo booths. Live entertainment will be featured on the main stage, along with a laser show, all while DJ Kris Prime sounds off with music.

Gulfstream Park Symphony Of Lights: Symphony of Lights is a free outdoor light show on display at Gulfstream Park Village. The dynamic light display will set off every hour on the hour from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event kicked off Saturday, November 13, and runs until Friday, December 31. The light show features over 250,000 LED lights, animated to favorite tunes from Trans-Siberian Orchestra and other artists.

Flamingo Gardens Holiday Lights Display: Flamingo Gardens will be hosting Christmas light show events. The Garden of Lights event is scheduled for 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. December 17 & 18, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. December 19-23 & December 26-30.

Holiday Fantasy Of Lights: From November 19 to January 2, guests can come to Tradewinds Park to enjoy a drive-thru. Drive-thru hours begin at 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Regular prices are $22 per vehicle or $45 for bus & other vehicles with at least 12 people.