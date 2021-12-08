MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis announced a $100 million proposal for cancer research and care in Florida.
That’s a nearly 60 percent increase from this past year.
It’s part of Governor Ron DeSantis’ budget for next year.
The funding would be used to forward cancer care and research at three cancer institutes in Florida, including the University of Miami Sylvesyter Comprehensive Cancer Center, the Moffitt Cancer Hospital Tampa and the University of Florida Health Cancer Center in Gainesville..