WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMCBS 4 News 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMSurvivor
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Cancer Research, Casey DeSantis, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis announced a $100 million proposal for cancer research and care in Florida.

That’s a nearly 60 percent increase from this past year.

It’s part of Governor Ron DeSantis’ budget for next year.

The funding would be used to forward cancer care and research at three cancer institutes in Florida, including the University of Miami Sylvesyter Comprehensive Cancer Center, the Moffitt Cancer Hospital Tampa and the University of Florida Health Cancer Center in Gainesville..

CBSMiami.com Team