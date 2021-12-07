WATCH LIVEHomegoing Celebration for Congresswoman Carrie Meek
BOLTON (CBS) – A comfort sheep is believed to have killed a volunteer at a farm in Bolton, outside of Boston, Massachusetts. The volunteer was identified as 73-year-old Kim Taylor.

“Taylor, a longtime volunteer at Cultivate Care Farms, was caring for livestock in a pen alone when a sheep charged at her and repeatedly rammed her,” said a statement from the Nashoba Valley Regional Emergency Communications Center.

Taylor suffered extensive serious injuries and went into cardiac arrest shortly after first responders arrived. She was rushed to Marlborough Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Cultivate Care focuses on animal therapy. It described the sheep involved as a comfort animal.

Bolton Animal Control will work with Cultivate Care Farms’ staff on the future outcome of the sheep.