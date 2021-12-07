MIAMI (CBSMiami) – CBS4’s Jim Berry sat down for an interview with Miami Dolphins legend Nat Moore to talk about this year’s final four.

In the running for the 2021 CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy: St. Thomas Aquinas quarterback Zion Turner, Dillard wide receiver Devaughn Mortimer, American Heritage defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. and Chaminade Madonna defensive end Kenyatta Jackson.

The award is named after Moore for his work in the community along with his play on the football field.

“How excited are you that we are back giving out this great honor?” Berry asked.

“It’s exciting, it’s even more so fun. A chance to meet these young men that are launching their careers. You look at this as their senior year, what they do today matters. You’re talking about not just future football players, but leaders of our community,” Moore responded.

The CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy has given these student-athletes motivation on and off the football field.

“The sooner you get the recognition, the more you become accustomed to it, and then it doesn’t faze you. You go on with your life; you go try to do the things you need to do to be successful,” Moore said.

This award is much more than just playing football.

“This is not about football. Football is the vehicle that opens the door to give you the opportunity to educate yourself to learn other skill, another craft. As you go through life you can be even more successful because of that football skill that God gave you. Gave you a chance to educate yourself, go to college and meet new people, make new friends,” he said.

Moore was born and bred in this community and represents so much about what he wants these young men to become. He’s hoping to provide some inspiration to each finalist and to everyone who will listen.

“First, be gracious and thankful, not about winning the award but about teammates and the people around you who have helped you get to win this award or just had an opportunity to win this award,” he said. “We always look at the winner, but whoever wins, but the other three guys are going to go on and they are going to have an opportunity and they had a chance to win this award. If it was me, I’m going to show you that you should have picked me because I’m going to be bigger, better and badder.”

The winner will be announced during our CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy presentation from Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, December 15, at 7:30 p.m. on CBS4.